Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stop


Fentanyl-containing tablets are shown in this undated file photo.

A driver and passenger have been arrested and charged after a traffic stop in South Glengarry where police seized a variety of drugs. Ontario Provincial Police conducted the traffic stop on November 20th, 2022, for a highway traffic act violation. 

The incident took place on county Rd 25 around 1:30 a.m., the investigation led to the seizure of multiple items including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, hashish, and fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged. 22-year-old Cloe Dumont, from Cornwall, Ont faces the following charges:

- Obstruct Peace Officer 
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court - two counts
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
- Trafficking in Schedule I substance - Other Drugs 
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs - two counts
- Possession for the purpose of distributing

Additionally, Jonathan Carriere a 26-year-old from South Glengarry Ont, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Obstruct Peace Officer 
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (Identity fraud) 
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - three counts
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance 
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine 
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs - three counts
- Possession for the purpose of distributing 

The accused were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray                                               
 

