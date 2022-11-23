Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stop
A driver and passenger have been arrested and charged after a traffic stop in South Glengarry where police seized a variety of drugs. Ontario Provincial Police conducted the traffic stop on November 20th, 2022, for a highway traffic act violation.
The incident took place on county Rd 25 around 1:30 a.m., the investigation led to the seizure of multiple items including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, hashish, and fentanyl.
As a result of the investigation, both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged. 22-year-old Cloe Dumont, from Cornwall, Ont faces the following charges:
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court - two counts
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
- Trafficking in Schedule I substance - Other Drugs
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs - two counts
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
Additionally, Jonathan Carriere a 26-year-old from South Glengarry Ont, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (Identity fraud)
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - three counts
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs - three counts
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
The accused were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray