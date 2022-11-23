Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stop

A driver and passenger have been arrested and charged after a traffic stop in South Glengarry where police seized a variety of drugs. Ontario Provincial Police conducted the traffic stop on November 20th, 2022, for a highway traffic act violation.

The incident took place on county Rd 25 around 1:30 a.m., the investigation led to the seizure of multiple items including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, hashish, and fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged. 22-year-old Cloe Dumont, from Cornwall, Ont faces the following charges:

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court - two counts

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts

- Possession of a Schedule III Substance

- Trafficking in Schedule I substance - Other Drugs

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs - two counts

- Possession for the purpose of distributing

Additionally, Jonathan Carriere a 26-year-old from South Glengarry Ont, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (Identity fraud)

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - three counts

- Possession of a Schedule III Substance

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs - three counts

- Possession for the purpose of distributing

The accused were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

