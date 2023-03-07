Fentanyl among narcotics seized at Kingston hotel room

Kingston Police Services says on March 2nd, 2023 the Drug Unit concluded an investigation by executing a warrant on a local hotel room. The investigation, which began in 2022, focused on an individual with ties to multiple jurisdictions across the province.

During the search of the room, members of the Drug Unit said they located and seized the following items; approximately 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, 1.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 110 grams of fentanyl, along with fentanyl pills, multiple cell phones, a weight scale and a large sum of Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation 43-year-old, Ashish Roy from Brampton, Ontario was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime. Police continue, adding that at the time of the arrest, Roy was also arrested on the strength of a parole revocation warrant that had previously been issued.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray