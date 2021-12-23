Fentanyl and cocaine seized during traffic stop in Laurentian Valley
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they were able to seize fentanyl and cocaine after a traffic stop in Laurentian Valley Township.
Ontario Provincial Police say on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Irene St. and Pembroke St. West.
Police say the vehicle eventually stopped on Irene St. after initially failing to stop for police.
During the course of the investigation, officers say they seized cash, drugs, drug paraphernalia and an imitation firearm,
32-year-old Justin Eric Walker of Pembroke faces the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance - cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Fail to comply with probation - three counts
- Driving while under suspension
- Fail to stop for police
The accused was held for a bail hearing at a Pembroke court.