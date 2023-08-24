Fentanyl seized as OPP investigate impaired driver in Pembroke, Ont.

Two area residents are facing charges after an impaired driving investigation in the east end of the City of Pembroke resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl.

Ontario Provincial Police explain that on August 22nd, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m. members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver. Officers located the occupied vehicle in a parking lot on Pembroke Street East.

As part of the investigation, a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted, and further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer at the detachment.

As a result of the investigation, the person behind the wheel, 46-year-old Aimee Henstra from Golden Lake was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - drugs

- Possession of a schedule I substance - fentanyl

The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. Additionally, the accused was released and is scheduled appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 3rd, 2023.

Tthe other person in the vehicle, 36-year-old Pembroke resident Shawn William Bolger was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl. They were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on September 26th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray