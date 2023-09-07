Fentanyl seized as OPP respond to intoxicated person in Pembroke, Ont.

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized suspected fentanyl during an investigation in Pembroke.

OPP explained that on September 1st, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the area of Pembroke Street East and Elizabeth Street due to an intoxicated pedestrian in the vicinity. Police say that officers attended the scene and located the individual and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

As a result of this incident, the person involved, 27-year-old Benjamin Leclaire from Pembroke was arrested and charged with the following offence:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - fentanyl

OPP says that the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 31st, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray