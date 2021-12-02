Festival Hall Seat fundraising campaign launches

The City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, and Township of Laurentian Valley have announced the launch of the Festival Hall Seat campaign.

The three municipalites plan to renovate the interior of the Festival Hall Centre for the Performing Arts in Pembroke, with the project centering around replacing the theatre's seats.

This will be done in parntership with Eventure Entertainment.

The project received a funding boost of $76,040.87 from the Canada Cultural Spaces fund.

"This funding from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund shows the cultural value Festival Hall has for both residents and visitors in our region." said Pembroke councillor Christine Reavie in a release. "We are very grateful for the support and confidence in this renovation project from the Department of Canadian Heritage."

The announced campaign will allow the community to sponsor a seat within the theatre for $150.

The sponsorship is eligible for a tax receipt. It can be made either online at pembroke.ca or at the municipal offices of the City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, or Township of Laurentian Valley.

Alll the money raised in the campaign goes towards the renovations.

Full sponsorship packages with more options can be found by contacting Festival Hall Managing Director Rick Wharton at events@festhall.ca.

Completion of the project is aimed for March 2022. This would allow for a grand reopening of the theatre in the following weeks.