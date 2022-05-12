Festival of Small Halls coming to Eastern Ontario

The Festival of Small Halls is returning to Eastern Ontario this weekend, beginning with a show in Brockville.

The Ontario FOSH is about sharing a love of music in a beloved place. Organized by the same team as the Bluesfest, the Festival of Small Halls brings exceptional Canadian musicians to small venues across Eastern Ontario.

"Every small community has one: a treasured building that brings people together for town meetings, community dinners, bingo games, local theatre, book sales—and the list goes on. These buildings have rich cultural histories and countless stories to tell. No two are alike. During the festival, communities across Eastern Ontario will throw open the doors of their small halls for an unforgettable night of music. Some of Canada’s best musicians will step off the big stage and hit the scenic back roads to perform in legions, schools, churches, or town halls. They will receive a warm, small-town welcome from communities of music lovers who are eager to show off their treasured halls and their hospitality, all in the name of excellent music." - ontariosmallhalls.com

WEEKEND ONE

Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Kaia Kater – St. John’s United Church – Brockville, Ontario

Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Great Lake Swimmers – Manotick United Church – Manotick, ON – SOLD OUT!

Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Chris Murphy – St. Andrew’s United Church – Pakenham, ON

Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m. – Kaia Kater – Manotick United Church – Manotick, ON

Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m. – Great Lake Swimmers – St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church – Prescott, ON

WEEKEND TWO

Friday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. – Basia Bulat – Almonte Old Town Hall – Almonte, ON – SOLD OUT!

Friday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. – Great Lake Swimmers – Elgin United Church – Elgin, ON – SOLD OUT!

Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. – Ashley MacIsaac – Almonte Old Town Hall– Almonte, ON – SOLD OUT!

Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. – Basia Bulat – Joshua Bates Centre – 1 Main Street, Athens, ON

Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. – Ashley MacIsaac – DACA Community Centre – Dacre, ON

WEEKEND THREE

Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. – Jessica Pearson & The East Wind – Delta Old Town Hall – Delta, ON

Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. – Hawksley Workman – McDonald’s Corners Agricultural Hall – McDonald’s Corners, ON – SOLD OUT!

Saturday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. – Hawksley Workman – Seeley’s Bay Community Hall – Seeley’s Bay, ON

Saturday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. – Skydiggers – Winchester United Church – Winchester, ON

Sunday, May 29, 3 p.m. – Skydiggers – Seeley’s Bay Community Hall – Seeley’s Bay, ON

Tickets can be purchased at https://ontariosmallhalls.com/2022-spring-schedule/