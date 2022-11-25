Festival of Trees virtual auction and concert raises funds for CPAN

On Saturday, November 26th, Renfrew County CPAN is hosting their annual Festival of Trees. This year the concert and auction are titled 'Through the Looking Glass'. The concert is featuring plenty of local talent with the auction offering Christmas trees, unique decorations, wreaths, centrepiecesand more up for auction.

The event this year remains virtual, so anyone from across the region can join in. Organizer Lyn Smith from CPAN joined Pure Country Mornings and talked about this decision, saying that it made sense to them, as it keeps with their theme of inclusivity.

The virtual event runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on November 26th. With one ticket available for $80.00 or two for $130.00, those in attendance also get wine and a charcuterie board. Those interested can also attend the online concert for $40.00.

Organizer Lyn Smith also talked about the 450 youth that is currently on the list for Renfrew County CPAN. Saying that this initiative always brings the community out to support, she also took a chance to thank the group of volunteers that make the event possible.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at festivaloftreescpan.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray