Festival of Trees virtual auction and concert raises funds for CPAN
On Saturday, November 26th, Renfrew County CPAN is hosting their annual Festival of Trees. This year the concert and auction are titled 'Through the Looking Glass'. The concert is featuring plenty of local talent with the auction offering Christmas trees, unique decorations, wreaths, centrepiecesand more up for auction.
The event this year remains virtual, so anyone from across the region can join in. Organizer Lyn Smith from CPAN joined Pure Country Mornings and talked about this decision, saying that it made sense to them, as it keeps with their theme of inclusivity.
The virtual event runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on November 26th. With one ticket available for $80.00 or two for $130.00, those in attendance also get wine and a charcuterie board. Those interested can also attend the online concert for $40.00.
Organizer Lyn Smith also talked about the 450 youth that is currently on the list for Renfrew County CPAN. Saying that this initiative always brings the community out to support, she also took a chance to thank the group of volunteers that make the event possible.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at festivaloftreescpan.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Killaloe OPP launch Festive RIDE campaignTo keep roads safe from impaired drivers, Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have joined in on the Provincial RIDE campaign. They inform local residents to expect RIDE programs set up in their local communities through the holiday season.
Renfrew County Seniors targeted in Hydro scamAn elderly couple in Burnstown was targeted by scammers claiming to be from the Ontario Electric Support Program, the scammers attended the couple's residence and talked them out of cash and private information. Renfrew OPP reports that similar incidents have occurred recently.
Brockville council meets detailing top priorities for new termFor the first time since the municipal election, the Brockville council has met. Taking their first course of action with a $17,000,000 dollar loan to the St. Vincent Property group. Mayor Matt Wren also detailed top priorities for the new term.
Santa Claus Parade brings Holiday cheer this weekendThe Rotary Club's Santa Claus Parade is coming the streets of Brockville this weekend, starting at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 26th, 2022 on North Augusta Road then heading South and turning west on King Street.
Police look to identify suspicious man after disturbing interactionA disturbing interaction in Kingston's west end has led to Kingston Police looking to identify a man who followed a group of young women out of a parking lot, at the same time attempting to invite them to his residence with the offer of drugs.
Stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing police and crashing in mall parking lotA stolen vehicle was pursued by OPP on Highway 401, the vehicle fled the police, crashing into a cruiser before exiting the highway onto Wallbridge Loyalist. The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash in the parking lot of Quinte Mall. Officers arrested and charged the driver.
United Way KFL&A raise over $3.8 M in fall campaignCampaign chair Jane Lapointe announced the totals from the United Way KFL&A's 12-week fall campaign. The organization surpassed the goal it set in early September, raising $3,820,000.
MP Cheryl Gallant delivers statement in House of CommonsMP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Cheryl Gallant delivered a statement in the House of Commons yesterday, talking about the past municipal term while welcoming new and returning members of council.
Loverboy performing at 1000 Islands Regatta 2023Lead singer of popular Canadian rock band Loverboy, Mike Reno has announced that the group will be performing at 1000 Island's Regatta on Canada Day weekend summer of 2023.