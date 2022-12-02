Festive programs come to Kingston Frontenac Public Library
The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is hosting a variety of holiday programs for children of all ages.
"All of our activities are free and fun, something we know families appreciate in the hustle and bustle of December," said Brianne Peters, Librarian, Children’s Services. "Join in and make memories you’ll be
talking about years from now!"
Join Jingle Bell Swing on Saturday, December 10, in a special play-based Saturday Storytime event, Jingle Play. Families are invited to get their jingle on by participating in games, songs, and seasonal movements at the Isabel Turner Branch.
The library is also holding a Festive Family Storytime Saturday, December 17 both at the Isabel Turner and Calvin Park branches.
On the evening of Tuesday, December 20, drop by the Calvin Park branch for Seasonal Family Fun Night. Enjoy holiday music and a puppet show of the classic tale, The Elves and the Shoemaker, and a newer seasonal story, Bear Snores On.
Finally, newborns and pre-walkers are invited to register for Jingle Bell Babies on Wednesday, December 21, at the Calvin Park branch. Parents and their tots can enjoy a festive combination of stories, songs, and rhymes.
For more information visit www.kfpl.ca
