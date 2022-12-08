Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police 2022 Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign continues this week in Pembroke. During the third week of the campaign from December 1 to 7, officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment conducted 39 RIDE checks throughout the area.
On December 2, 2022, the OPP partnered with the Petawawa Police Service and the Garrison Petawawa Military Police to host a Mega RIDE program in the Town of Petawawa. During the afternoon hours, police investigated a driver.
As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Meagan Christina Whalen, of Petawawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
Whalen's driver's license was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.
On December 5, a 40-year-old Pembroke resident was charged after being stopped by police in the City of Pembroke. As a result, Philippe Jason Chaput has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
Police are reminding residents to drive sober. The RIDE program continues until January 2, 2023.
