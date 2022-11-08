'Festive Sippers' wine raffle kicks off for holiday season

The Festive Sippers Wine Raffle fundraiser has launched in Southeastern Ontario, courtesy of Easter Seals Ontario. Those who enter have a chance to win up to 168 bottles of wine this holiday season.

The fundraising initiative requires participants to gather up to six of their closest family and friends to form a team. Each team member is required to purchase a ticket for $40.00. Of those funds $20.00 goes toward registration and $20.00 towards prizes. Team captains are responsible for collecting funds from their team members by December 2, 2022. With slots open to up to 60 teams. The final draw will take place on December 7, 2022, via Zoom.

The last three teams with at least one member in the draw win a major prize. The prizes are awarded as follows:

1st Place: Up to 168 bottles of wine ($560/player in the form of 12 gift cards)

2nd Place: Up to 96 bottles of wine ($320/player in the form of 6 gift cards

3rd Place: Up to 72 bottles of wine ($240/player in form of 6 gift cards)

Last Place (first team out): a consolation prize of 24 bottles of wine ($80/ player in the form of 6 gift cards)

To sign up a team or for more information, individuals can contact Linda Clouthier at lclouthier@easterseals.org or 613-893-3240.

The fundraiser organizers, Easter Seals Ontario have been in effect since 1922. Providing families of children with physical disabilities with funding for essential mobility and accessibility equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, bathing equipment and stair lifts, as well as fully accessible Easter Seals camp experiences. For more information, visit www.easterseals.org.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray