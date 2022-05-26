Final fundraiser for new arena in Prescott set for June 4

The final fundraiser for the new rink in Prescott is Saturday June, 4.

Laughs at the Leo is at the Leo Boivin Community Centre.

Jim Ralph is the key note speaker and there will be several special guests.

Brent McAllister from the committee explained more to the Bruce Wylie Show.

"We have some incredible VIPs." McAllister said. "Larry Roberts will be there, Sean Donavon, Rick Smith, Jacques Martin, so there is going to be some great people."

A box for an Ottawa Senators game, tickets in Las Vegas and dozens of autographed hockey jerseys are among the items in the auction.

Tickets are available at laughsattheleo.com.