Final hours of operation for Kingston's COIVD-19 Assessment Centre

As a result of declining COVID-19 PCR testing volumes and with other testing options available in the community, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at the Beechgrove Complex's last day of operation will be February 24th, 2023.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre, managed by Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC), has provided safe and timely access to COVID-19 PCR testing, on-site clinical assessments by nurses, paramedics and physicians, and access to COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations for Kingston and surrounding communities.

With the closure of services, the KHSC explains the new process. They say that eligible individuals who do not have access to a COVID-19 PCR test through their employer will be directed to participating pharmacies that offer publicly-funded PCR testing at no cost. Vaccines remain available to the public through Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health and participating pharmacies.

"Over the course of the pandemic the COVID-19 Assessment Centre has moved locations four times and, with partner support, run satellite testing centres, drive-throughs, pop-ups and outreach testing in response to surging needs," says Cindy Bolton, director of the Assessment Centre and Community Partnerships at KHSC. "I am so proud of our Assessment Centre team who have worked incredibly hard on the front lines throughout the pandemic to help protect our community."

At its peak, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre tested close to 1000 people a day and has provided over 250,000 PCR tests, 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines and over 100 Paxlovid prescriptions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray