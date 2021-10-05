Final phase of construction at Garrison Petawawa

Construction at Garrison Petawawa has hit its final phase.

In a Facebook post, the Garrison says the phase will focus on the "s-curve" section of Festubert Blvd. from Cleve Ave. to Petawawa Blvd.

Underground construction will go from October 8 to November 2.

Above ground work will then begin from the 2nd to the 24th of November.

The Garrison says all North Town Site (NTS) residents will need to use bypass routes through the main gate and primarily on Somme Road.

Detours will be in effect to guide residents through construction.