Finalists announced for 2021 Awards of Excellence

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for the 2021 Awards of Excellence.

Finalists have been named for the Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Excellence, Tourism, and Ben TeKamp award.

The finalists are as followed:

Small Business of the Year

Falcon Security

The Cutting Edge

The Keary Team

Business of the Year

Dixon's Automative Group

WSP

Wills Transfer

Community Excellence

Ron Evers

Brockville & District Shrine Club

Rotary Clubs of Brockville

Tourism

Brockville Museum

Culture Days

1000 Islands Brewery

Ben TeKamp Award

Moose McGuires

Rebecca Bredin

Artwrk

The Awards of Excellence takes place September 30th at the Sunnidell Golf and Learning Centre.