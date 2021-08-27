Finalists announced for 2021 Awards of Excellence
The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for the 2021 Awards of Excellence.
Finalists have been named for the Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Excellence, Tourism, and Ben TeKamp award.
The finalists are as followed:
Small Business of the Year
- Falcon Security
- The Cutting Edge
- The Keary Team
Business of the Year
- Dixon's Automative Group
- WSP
- Wills Transfer
Community Excellence
- Ron Evers
- Brockville & District Shrine Club
- Rotary Clubs of Brockville
Tourism
- Brockville Museum
- Culture Days
- 1000 Islands Brewery
Ben TeKamp Award
- Moose McGuires
- Rebecca Bredin
- Artwrk
The Awards of Excellence takes place September 30th at the Sunnidell Golf and Learning Centre.