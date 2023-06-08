Finalists announced for 8th annual MyView Youth Film Festival

Youths ages 10-24 across Eastern Ontario have been busy making short videos about something important to them. Nine original local films have been nominated as finalists for the 2023 MyView Youth Film Festival. The finalists are as follows:

- The Need for Kindness by Elizabeth Newman from Kemptville

- Dogs by Carter Blake from Kemptville

- You're Not Alone by Emma Yakimovich from Kemptville

- Social Media Dilemma by Jacob Matte-Kubecka from Cornwall

- Behind High School Preview by Shyanne Anderson from Ingleside

- Instant Gratification is Bad for Your Health by Adam Yakimovich from Kemptville

- Passing of Time by Zoe Mainville from Ottawa

- Horizon Boulevard by Joseph Gagliardi from Merrickville

- I Love My Community by Aiden Knudson from Mallorytown

The awards ceremony is taking place on WednesdayJune 14th at 7:00 p.m. at the Brockville Arts Centre. The nominated films will be played on the big screen and the winners will be determined by a panel of local celebrity judges.

The Grand Prize of $1000 is jointly sponsored by McGahey Insurance and Grenville Mutual Insurance, the "I Love My Community" $750 prize is sponsored by Exit Realty East and the age-category prizes are donated by YourTV. The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is a new partner for MyView and will be helping amplify and celebrate youth voices for the festival.

The judging panel this year consists of the following local celebrities:

Nancy Peckford - Mayor of North Grenville

Cameron Wales - Brockville City Councillor

Alexa Waycik - Previous MyView Winner

Theresa Graham - Previous MyView Winner

Doreen Barnes - Producer & Host of F.Y.I on YourTV

Check out the 2023 MyView Nomination Reel on the main page of their website at www.myviewfilmfest.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray