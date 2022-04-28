iHeartRadio
'Find Your Fit' event hopes to connect grads with a free dress or suit

Graduation Rotation is holding a free clothing event for grad students who need a dress or suit. 

The 'Find Your Fit' pop-up event is taking place at Kingston Danceforce Studio on Innovation Dr. and Hwy. 15 on April 29 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

According to it's Facebook group, Graduation Rotation says it hopes to "recycle the gently used semi-formal attire by providing it to another graduate."

"Keeping it from the landfills and making it available to another eco-conscious student." the group's description says. 

Organizer Karen Mattes tells CTV News Ottawa in a release that there are over 300 dresses to choose from sizes 0 to 22. 

Grads (those in Grade 8, 12, or 12+) can book an appointment to browse the selection available through Mattes on Facebook

Shirts, ties and shoes are free. 

Those looking to rent an outfit can put down a $25 refundable deposit. 

More information can be found at the group's event page

