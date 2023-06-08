Fines laid during fire ban in Pembroke, Ont.

The Pembroke District was declared a Restricted Fire Zone by the MNRF on June 1st, 2023. Pembroke was one of many districts in the Province experiencing extreme forest fire hazards. The city is reminding residents that these restrictions are currently still in place.

No open-air burning, including campfires, is permitted in Restricted Fire Zones. Therefore, all permits issued to the City of Pembroke residents have been suspended. This ban on open-air fires, encompassing the Riverside Park campground as well, including the public fire pits located there, is still in effect.

On June 3rd, the PFD say they attended to a reported burning incident in the City of Pembroke. In conjunction with the City of Pembroke By-law Department, two separate fines, one for unsafe burning and one for burning without a permit, have been laid on the property owner in the amount of $400.

With the extremely hot and dry weather conditions continuing, Chief Selle once again asks residents to respect the ban and understand the dangers of burning during these extreme conditions. Conditions will be monitored daily, and the Pembroke Fire Department will provide updates on fire restrictions.

The Fire Department says there will be zero tolerance during this ban. To report open-air burning, call the Pembroke Fire Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1201. This will result in a response by firefighters, extinguishment of the fire and fines for the individuals responsible. For more information on fines, please see By-law 2020-21.

