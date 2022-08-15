Fire at Modern Primitive deemed arson, Kingston Fire say
A week after a fire in one of the oldest buildings in downtown Kingston, Kingston Fire Services determined arson may be the cause of the blaze. The fire on Princess Street on the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022, threatened one of the oldest buildings in the downtown core.
KFS says the fire started at a structure at the back of the building and quickly spread to Modern Primitive, a small business specializing in imported jewelry, textiles, and home goods for over 20 years.
The damage was estimated to be around $300,000 after fire crews struggled to put the flames out. KFS says the building, constructed in 1808, made it hard to put the blaze out due to the structural integrity. Surrounding businesses were not affected.
Kingston Fire and Rescue's investigation has determined the fire started on the outside of the structure, beginning at a large tarp at the back of the building. The fire then spread into the store on the first floor, and into a vacant apartment on the second floor.
After they found evidence pointing to a crime, Kingston Police took over the investigation.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective David Wein at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
