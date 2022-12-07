iHeartRadio
Fire closes section of Princess St. closed indefinitely


Kingston Police Service advise that a section of Princess St. between Alfred and Albert St. will be closed to vehicles for an indefinite amount of time. 

Kingston Fire service responding to calls of a structure fire on the 500 block of Princess St. 

No further details from Kingston Police or Fire Service have been provided about the fire. 

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

12