Fire Prevention Week underway in Kingston

Kingston Fire and Rescue is inviting you to take part in a week of exciting events, celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week.

From Sunday, October 9, to Saturday, Oct. 15, KFR will engage in a series of local events that will aim to deliver fire safety messaging to all Kingstonians and further educate the community on this year's Fire Prevention Week's theme - Home Fire Escape Planning.

Oct. 9 to 15 - Hear us on the radio at various times!

Oct. 9 to 15 - School chalk contest

Oct. 11 - Drills at City Hall and Kingston Frontenac Public Library

Oct. 12 - Firefighters and Prevention Staff completing Fire Drills at various schools throughout the city

Oct. 13 - Sparky riding Transit buses.

Oct. 14 - Sparky visiting Cataraqui Town Centre from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 15 - Open houses at Joyceville Fire Station and Unity Road Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"During a fire, you only have a minute or two to escape. When the smoke alarm sounds or fire is discovered you must escape quickly," says Delbert Blakney, Fire Inspector with KFR.

In addition to the various events, you will also see KFR completing fire drills at numerous buildings across the city, special public appearances from Sparky, and various Open Houses, which will be an opportunity to see trucks, meet firefighters and learn about opportunities to become a volunteer firefighter.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities, visit www.fpw.org

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink