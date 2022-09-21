"Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape" Fire prevention week returns to Pembroke

The Pembroke Fire Department will be teaming up with the Co-operators, CanOps, and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week: Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape."

"Today's homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds," said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the outreach and advocacy division at NFPA. "Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning."

Local Co-operators advisor, Perri-Rae Boell, encourages all residents to support this year's campaign by developing and practicing a home evacuation plan with all household members. Co-operators have donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department, including activities and information for children and adults, providing age-appropriate messages about home fire safety and prevention.

"Fire safety education is important for everyone," says Fire Chief, Scott Selle. Fire presents a real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action so that you can protect what matters most."

The following safety tips can help you plan the evacuation of your home if there is a fire:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.

Practice at least once during the day and at night.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year's theme, "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." visit www.fpw.org.

