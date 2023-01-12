Firearm and fentanyl among items seized following search in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people with drug-related offences following the execution of a search warrant in Trenton. The incident took place on January 10th, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., when the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant of a residence on North Murray Street as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

As a result, three people were arrested, and a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycontin along with cash and a firearm were seized.

36-year-old Michael Kuhn was charged with five counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, as well as unauthorized possession and careless storage of a firearm. 38-year-old Nicole Kuhn faces the same charges with one fewer count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Finally, 32-year-old Bethany Olaski also faces four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Michael Kuhn was held in custody pending a bail hearing. The other two accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray