Firearm seized and two arrested following violent crime in Lanark County
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid several charges following an investigation of a violent crime involving a firearm. Police explain that a search warrant was executed on February 15, 2023, by members of the Lanark Detachment, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team and Community Street Crime Unit.
Upon the execution of the warrant, a firearm was seized and two individuals were arrested. The first person arrested was 38-year-old Dustin David Cutmore from of Drummond-North Elmsley Township. Cutmore is facing the following charges:
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Firearm - Use while committing an offence
- Forcible Confinement
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
While the second person arrested was 53-year-old Michael David Ellis from Kitley Township. They have been charged with the following offences:
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering Threats - cause death or bodily harm
- Firearm - Use while committing an offence
- Pointing a Firearm
- Forcible Confinement
- Possession of a Firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition order X2
- Possession of Schedule I Substance -Cocaine
Police say that both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in Perth.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
