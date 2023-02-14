Firearm, threat charges laid following dispute at Pikwakanagan residence
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has laid weapons and threat charges following an altercation at a residence. Killaloe OPP says that officers responded to a call for service where allegedly threats were being made.
Officers responded at the residence on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation community near Golden Lake on February 11th, 2023. As a result of the following investigation, officers arrested and charged 31-year-old Blayne Commanda from Pikwakanagan with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Utter threat to cause death or bodily harm
Police say the accused attended a bail hearing and remains in custody.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
