Firehall design in the works in Leeds and Thousand Islands

The Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands council has authorized IDEA Inc. for the design and contract administration of the new fire hall to be located at 3300 County Road 31 in Seeley's Bay.

As a part of the 2022 budget, the council approved $400,000 for the acquisition of land and completion of the detailed design for a new fire station in the Seeley's Bay area. After the land was acquired, it left the township with $159,197.

The submission by IDEA Inc. amounts to $337,744. $159,197 will be funded from 2022 existing capital that remains and the shortfall be funded from the proposed 2023 capital budget. This was approved by the council.

Staff issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the detailed design and contract administration for the new fire hall. The RFP closed this past summer on July 21, and eight submissions were received. Of the eight, one firm, DDDG failed to meet the mandatory experience criteria of three fire hall designs in the last 10 years and was eliminated.

IDEA Inc. scored the highest of the seven submissions received. It is a multi-disciplinary firm based in Ottawa and Sault Ste. Marie, with expertise in architectural, mechanical, and electrical engineering. Recent projects of similar scope include new fire stations in Pembroke, Casselman, and Le Nation.

IDEA Inc. will be partnering with McIntosh Perry for civil design, Cleland Jardin for structural designs, Pratus Group for energy modeling and sustainability designing, and Caber Group for cost consulting.

The team submitted an all-inclusive package from pre-design to post-construction that will address the current and future needs of the new fire hall.

