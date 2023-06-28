Fireworks cap off Canada Day celebrations in South Frontenac Twp.

The Township of South Frontenac says this year's Canada Day celebrations will be bigger and better in the local community.

For the first time, South Frontenac Township will host one fireworks display at The Point Park in Sydenham on July 1st, capping off a day of fun-filled community events. Here is a list of events happening that day:

8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Free pancake breakfast at Glendower Hall, 1381 Westport Road with live music featuring Jess Wedden and Chris Murphy.

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Harrowsmith Centennial Park celebrations with live music, Team Absolute Dog Show, children’s games and crafts, vendors market and beer garden.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Sydenham Canada Day at The Point Park. Canada Day Parade starts at 10 am from the Firehall, then live music featuring Turpin’s Trail and Hoozhear, food vendors, antique cars, and kids’ activities.

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Sunbury celebrations at the Storrington Lions Club Hall, 2992 Princess Road, with live music featuring Jeff Code at 1 pm, a petting zoo, a magic show and kids’ activities.

9:45 pm. - Canada Day Fireworks Show at The Point Park in Sydenham with shuttle buses taking residents to and from the fireworks show from 10 different locations across the township.

To see details on all the events happening that day including shuttle bus locations, go to southfrontenac.net/Canada-day. Information will be posted on the Township website and social media channels on the morning of July 1st if the fireworks display needs to be postponed to July 2nd due to severe weather.

A Level One Fire Ban is still in place in South Frontenac since part of the Township falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources Restricted Fire Zone. While campfires and cooking fires are permitted, unsanctioned fireworks are not permitted unless it is an approved commercial display for a special occasion. Residents are being asked to respect the fire ban and come to Sydenham this year to watch the main Township display.

"We’ve assessed the risk and have sanctioned the Township fireworks display on an exception basis since the risk is very low," says Interim Fire Chief Alex Bennett. "The Township display is being coordinated by professional, commercial operators, and set off over water with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue staff on hand. Of course, if the restricted fire zone is lifted, we may be able to lift the fire ban in South Frontenac so families who want to have a small display of their own can, but for now, we are encouraging everyone to hop on a shuttle and come to Sydenham if they want to see fireworks on Canada Day."

Council approved having one fireworks display in March. By having one display, the Township will be able to put on a bigger, more spectacular display. Sydenham Point Park was chosen as the host location by random draw for this year.

"It’s been 25 years since the four districts of Bedford, Loughborough, Portland and Storrington amalgamated to form the new Township of South Frontenac," says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "What better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than to enjoy all of these local celebrations, then come together for one spectacular fireworks display in Sydenham on Canada Day."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray