First annual Algonquin Trail Relay will take participants from Petawawa to Arnprior, Ont.
The first-ever Algonquin Trail Relay is coming to the valley this weekend.
On Saturday, participants will start in Petawawa around 8:00 a.m. and make their way through Pembroke, Laurentian Valley, Cobden, Renfrew, and McNab/Braeside, finally ending in Arnprior.
Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance stated the event allows participants to go as far as they can. Participants can aim for the full 100 kilometers, or do a shorter distance.
The relay takes place this Saturday, and you can register online at https://www.ovcata.ca/events/algonquin-trail-relay-2022-0820.html if you want to participate.
Organizers say if you plan to go the full distance, you should arrange transportation back to the starting point.
A golden railway spike will be handed off between municipalities as a part of the Town Relay.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
$280,000 grant encourages small local businesses to up their digital gameKingston Economic Development has announced that it has received a $280,000 grant from the Digital Main Street program. Providing small business owners with the tools needed to digitally transform their businesses.
-
OPP believe a string a vehicle vandalism in Napanee could be relatedInvestigation continues into multiple slashed tires and vehicle damage reported in Napanee.
-
Fort Henry Tattoo returns this weekendFort Henry's parade square welcomes back the Tattoo tradition, along with military performance and music.
-
Two people arrest following a robbery in TrentonTwo Trenton males were arrested following a robbery. One facing charges of assaulting an officer.
-
Kingston Baroque Consort returns for their second season this fallA season of music from the Baroque era, performed by a devoted group of professional musicians, starts on October 7th.
-
Cornfest returns to Athens, Ont. SaturdayThe 40th annual Cornfest returns to Athens this Saturday. This will be the first time the in-person event resumes in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Brockville, Ont. seeking 'champion' to help with River of LightsThe City of Brockville is planning this year's River of Lights, the annual holiday season display on Blockhouse Island.
-
No more overflows at Iroquois Beach, thanks to new upgradesPlanned upgrades to Iroquois Beach will have long-term benefits for the community, preventing overflows that have proved to be a costly expense.
-
Morrisburg, Ont. roundabout and streetscape completeThe now-complete roundabout in Morrisburg, Ont. was celebrated recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.