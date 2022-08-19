First annual Algonquin Trail Relay will take participants from Petawawa to Arnprior, Ont.

The first-ever Algonquin Trail Relay is coming to the valley this weekend.

On Saturday, participants will start in Petawawa around 8:00 a.m. and make their way through Pembroke, Laurentian Valley, Cobden, Renfrew, and McNab/Braeside, finally ending in Arnprior.

Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance stated the event allows participants to go as far as they can. Participants can aim for the full 100 kilometers, or do a shorter distance.

The relay takes place this Saturday, and you can register online at https://www.ovcata.ca/events/algonquin-trail-relay-2022-0820.html if you want to participate.

Organizers say if you plan to go the full distance, you should arrange transportation back to the starting point.

A golden railway spike will be handed off between municipalities as a part of the Town Relay.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa