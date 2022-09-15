First annual Farms Open in Renfrew County

The Ottawa Valley Food Co-op in cooperation with Renfrew County Economic Development, the National Farms Union, and the Renfrew County Federation of Agriculture are organizing the first Farms Open event for Renfrew County.

The event takes place this Sunday, September 18th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of stops along the way for participants to visit.

The groups hope to showcase the advantages of local food, the art and science of producing it, and develop relationships between consumers and producers.

The first ever Farms Open will give host farms and food artisans a chance to open their space to the public and share their passion and unique lifestyle with families, foodies, and the rural curious - those who otherwise have few opportunities to experience a working farm or commercial food production.

Participants can visit up to 9 farms across the Ottawa Valley from Chalk River & Barrys Bay to Renfrew and Calabogie. Along the way, you can meet all kinds of farm animals including horses, alpacas, cattle, sheep, chickens, and pigs.

Experience the taste of artisanal foods, purchase local goods, and introduce your children to farm life.

There will also be opportunities to meet the friendly people that dedicate their lives to producing local foods and crafts.

