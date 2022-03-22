First annual Pembroke Community Expo announced

The City of Pembroke, the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) and Eco Pembroke have announced they are holding the first annual Pembroke Community Expo.

According to a press release, the event will exhibtors from Pembroke and the surrounding area. It will also include workshops, info sessions, entertainment, food and family fun.

Pembroke Community Expo 2022 will take place at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Friday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the expo will be free.

Vendor spots are available with booths costings $100 + HST for businesses located in Pembroke and $150 + HST for businesses outside of Pembroke.

Charities and non-profits can be paid through an in-kind contribution. Vendor registration can be done online.