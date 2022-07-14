First case of Monkeypox identified in KFL&A region

Yesterday, KFL&A Public Health received the first lab-confirmed case of Monkeypox in our region.

Contact tracing efforts have been completed, and case management continues for this individual. This riks to the general public at this time is low.

“Monkeypox virus has been circulating in the province for a few months now and we did expect it would arrive in the KFL&A region. There is no increased risk of monkeypox to KFL&A residents deriving from this case,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A Public Health. “In general, monkeypox does not spread easily between people. KFLA residents should not be concerned going about their everyday activities in the community. We recommend that individuals are aware of symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms present.”

Monkeypox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact with an infected individual and is usually found to be endemic in Central and Western Africa. While anyone can get monkeypox, in Ontario, the most commonly reported risk factors for developing the illness include engaging in sexual or intimate contact with new or more than one partner. It is spread by person-to-person contact with body fluids, such as fluids from the monkeypox lesions, or from dried-up scabs, contaminated clothing or bedding, or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

While monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox, monkeypox presents with much milder symptoms and is less contagious. Symptoms can present within five to 21 days of exposure to someone who has the virus.

Symptoms can include:

Rash or blister in mouth and around genital areas

Swollen lymph nodes

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Headaches

Exhaustion

Residents who experience symptoms should contact their health care provider as soon as possible. Symptoms are often manageable, and individuals typically recover within 2 to 4 weeks. Most people recover on their own without treatment.

KFL&A Public Health has communicated with local physicians and provided information on symptoms, laboratory testing and diagnosis, infection control precautions, treatment, and reporting requirements for monkeypox.