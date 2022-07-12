First confirmed case of monkeypox in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is following up on the first individual living in the tri-county area with laboratory-confirmed monkeypox.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person by close face-to-face contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected individual. It can also be acquired through direct contact with the skin lesions of monkeypox, or contact with contaminated clothing or bedding.

The health unit says common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virus.

In Ontario, the most commonly reported risk factors for developing monkeypox infections include engaging in sexual or intimate contact with new and/or more than one partner.

A brief summary of risk factors can be found at https://www.publichealthontario.ca/-/media/Documents/M/2022/monkeypox-episummary.pdf?sc_lang=en.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually develop one to two weeks after exposure and include fever, headache, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, rash, and/or lesions. Lesions can appear in the mouth, face, or genitals and spread to other areas.

If an individual has monkeypox symptoms, they should contact their healthcare provider and avoid close contact with others until symptoms have been diagnosed.