First-degree murder charge laid after death of inmate at Bath Institution

The Ontario Provincial Police's Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad has arrested and charged a person after the death of an inmate at Bath Institution.

Officials with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted OPP just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday reporting an inmate had been seriously assaulted at the facility. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Darren Phillip Rouse.

After an investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the CSC, 40-year-old Dwayne Dilleon was charged with first-degree murder.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to make an appearance by video in Napanee court today.