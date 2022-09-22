First electric boat supercharger unveiled in Kingston, Ont.

Voltari Electric, Kingston Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Kingston are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a newly-installed electric boat supercharger. The unveiling will mark Kingston's status as a key promoter of Canadian electric vehicle technologies, and as an attractive destination for recreational marine electric vehicle traffic.

Canadian company Voltari Electric has chosen Kingston as the location of its first 'e-pump,' a high-capacity marine-EV charging station capable of delivering a 160kWH charge.

Also present will be Voltari's First Edition, North America's first electric performance boat to reach the world market, made at Voltari's production facility in Merrickville.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Confederation Basin Marina across from Kingston City Hall.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa