First in region diverse hair training launches in Kingston

Kingston Economic Development Corporation and St. Lawrence College announced that they have launched the first upskilling hair stylist training of its kind in the region. With a goal of focusing on diversity and inclusion in the hair styling industry, free training will become available for local industry stylists and apprentices seeking to advance their skills on all hair textures. Organizers say these training sessions are being created to further develop existing hairstyling skills while building confidence with all hair textures.

Andrea Sampson, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Efe Magazine, is joining the partnership to develop training session content and deliver practical, hands-on training to Kingston stylists. With over 25 years of experience, she will look to fill the educational gap in current hair styling programs to ensure inclusivity and diversity across local salons. Andrea says she has made it her mission to inspire the hair styling industry to "always address hair by texture and not race".

As the international community grows within the Kingston region, local individuals say they are finding that stylists do not feel confident enough to work with all hair types. In response, these training sessions look to position Kingston as a city with dozens of stylists who are able to cater to any one person who sits in their chair.

"Hairstyling offers the opportunity to express your creativity, work in your community and do what you love," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "Our government will continue to invest in programs that give workers the skills they need to advance their careers, earn bigger paycheques and lead purpose-driven lives."

To stay up to date on announcements surrounding the Texture With Confidence - Sharpening Your Skills training sessions, follow Kingston Economic Development Corporation and St. Lawrence College. Those interested can also learn more and register at the link below:

investkingston.ca/texturewithconfidence

With files by CRFA's Connor Ray