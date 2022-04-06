Fishing and tourism on Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River allowed on international waterways

As boating season makes its return, so too will Canadian and American travellers be allowed to resume leisure fishing, boating and sightseeing along the international waterways of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River without reporting to the CBSA.

Americans travelling into Canadian waters for discretionary purposes like leisure and touring, including pleasure fishing and sightseeing, are not required to report to the CBSA as long as the boat doesn't land on Canadian soil, anchor, moor or come alongside another boat in Canadian waters.

The announcement was made by MPP Michael Barrett and New York State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.

"The mighty St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario are home to some of the best fishing you'll find anywhere and are unquestionably a quarter stone of the region's tourism economy," said Assemblyman Walczyk in a press release.

"I'd like to sincerely thank MP Barrett for working with me to deliver clarity on boating in our shared waterways. After combatting high water and COVID regulations for the past several years, it's refreshing to see the long-awaited return to normalcy along our border communities."

"After the challenges of COVID restrictions from the past two years, restoring leisure access and hope to the region's tourism economy is encouraging news for Canadians and Americans to be able to enjoy our shared waterways and the excellent fishing found in Lake Ontario, and I am grateful for the work and partnership of Assemblyman Walczyk to bring about this update," said MP Barrett in the release.

"I will continue advocating for removing restrictions on the tourism industry, lifting mandates, and opening the border to restore travel confidence in Canada and especially for our border communities."

More information can be found at the CBSA's website.