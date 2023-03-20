Five arrested in connection to west end bus shelter attack

Kingston Police say they would like to inform the public that, to date, five suspects involved in the recent bus shelter attack, which occurred on March 10th, 2023 in the area of 945 Gardiners Road in Kingston's west end, have been arrested and charged.

Police say that thanks to numerous tips from the public, as well as a comprehensive investigation by detectives in the Kingston Police Criminal Investigations Division, these five, now-accused, suspects are being held accountable for the violence that was displayed not only via video footage of the attack but also in front of numerous onlookers on the original date of the offence.

Police further wish to reassure the community that any other suspects who may have been involved in this violent assault are still being sought and investigators are working diligently to ensure that they too are held accountable for their actions.

Kingston Police thanks all of the tipsters and eye-witnesses who have come forward thus far to provide valuable information, which they say has greatly assisted investigators during the course of the investigation.

As this investigation continues, police are encouraging anyone with additional information in regards to this incident, or who may be able to identify the following photographs of persons of interest and/or witnesses, to please contact Detective Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA;s Connor Ray