Five men arrested and charged with multiple offences after search warrant in Napanee

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged five males with multiple charges after the execution of a search warrant.

OPP explain that on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 a search warrant was issued for a residence on Bridge Street East, in Napanee. The warrant was executed by members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit.

Upon entry, the 5 accused parties were located and arrested. Police seized 565 grams of suspected cocaine, brass knuckles, $7000 Canadian currency, and scales. All parties were transported to the Napanee detachment where they were held pending a bail hearing.

As a result of the investigation, all five of the accused were charged with similar offences. The five people involved are 27-year-old Brock Alkenbrack from Deseronto, 57-year-old Mark Austin from Napanee, 43-year-old Patrick MacDonald from Roblin, 43-year-old Tracy Carroll from Napanee, and 40-year-old Richard Palmer from Tyendinaga. All five were arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

While Austin from Napanee was additionally charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

All accused were held for a bail hearing and were remanded into custody. All accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on a later date.

