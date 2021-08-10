iHeartRadio
25°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Five new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekend

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the KFL&A region. 

Five variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified. 

The number of known active cases in the community though remains at 10. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 74 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 82 per cent have their first dose. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs