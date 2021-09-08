Five new cases of COVID-19 over Labour Day long weekend

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in total over the Labour Day long weekend.

The number of known active cases in the region is currently at 10.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 4 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, and 3 are in Lanark East.

LGL District Health is also reporting an active outbreak of COVID-19.

The health unit says the outbreak is at a workplace.

One confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified at this time.

It is the lone active outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

When it comes to vaccines, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit says it is still moving towards it's goal of getting 90 per cent of the eligble population double dosed.

