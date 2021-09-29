iHeartRadio
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 31. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 87 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 82 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

