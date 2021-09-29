Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 31.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 87 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.
👉5 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA today:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) September 28, 2021
▪️Female 10 to 17, close contact
▪️Female 40s, under investigation
▪️Male 30s, under investigation
▪️2 Males 50s, under investigation
👉3 cases have resolved
👉31 active cases pic.twitter.com/saPvmT2agS