Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Three new cases were reported in the 24 hours before the latest report was released. Two new cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region remains at 16.

The majority of the known active cases are in Lanark. 8 are in Lanark East. 1 is in Lanark West.

6 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG). 3 are in UCLG East. 2 are in UCLG Central. 1 is in UCLG West.

One case is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

There is one new hospitalization in the region. There are now three people in hospital with the virus. Two of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 94 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.