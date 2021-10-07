Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

Two new cases were reported in the 24 hours before the report was released. Three cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 23.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG) with 19.

15 are in UCLG Central, two are in UCLG East, Two are in UCLG West.

There are a total of three cases in Lanark. One case is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One person is in the intensive care unit.