Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on Friday
We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19.
There are 51 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.
As of the latest case summary update, nine people are in the hospital with the virus, zero people are in the intensive care unit.
There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
One is at a hospital, one is at a retirement home, and one is at a congregate living facility.
-
Kiwanis Club of Pembroke donates $53,000 to Festival Hall Seat CampaignThe City of Pembroke is set to recognize The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke this week.
-
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area.
-
Road closures for May 30 - June 2Some traffic notes to let you know about this week.
-
Two people charged after drugs seized in GananoqueTwo people have been charged after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs.
-
Cardinal, Ont. resident charged after child exploitation investigationOntario Provincial Police have charged a Cardinal, Ont resident after a child exploitation investigation.
-
Four new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
-
46 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution over Victoria Day weekendCorrectional Service Canada says it is seized contraband items at Collins Bay Institution over the long weekend.
-
Canadian Red Cross meeting Pembroke residents on flood risksThe Canadian Red Cross will be going door-to-door across Renfrew County to increase awareness about flood risks to residents.