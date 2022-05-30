Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on Friday

We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19.

There are 51 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

As of the latest case summary update, nine people are in the hospital with the virus, zero people are in the intensive care unit.

There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

One is at a hospital, one is at a retirement home, and one is at a congregate living facility.