Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekend

COVID-19

Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County since Friday. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at seven. 

As of the latest case summary update, no was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

