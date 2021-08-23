Five new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Leeds, Grenville. and Lanark region over the weekend.

The number of known active cases went down however, it's now at 16.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 8 are in Lanark West, 3 are in UCLG Central, 2 are in UCLG East, and 3 are currently unknown.