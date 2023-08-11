Five people arrested following break-and-enter investigation
Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged five people following a break-and-enter investigation.
OPP explain that this incident took place on August 8th, 2023 shortly before 6:30 a.m. A call was made to the police, calling for officers on Mooney Road in regard to a break-and-enter. Officers arrived at the scene and the investigation led to the arrest of five people.
In a release, OPP named the people involved, 40-year-old James Hale from Milton, 40-year-old Benjamin Moffat from Puslinch, 45-year-old Brendan Woodhouse from Milton, and 31-year-old Tyler Sweeney from Puslinch, have all been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
Additionally, 19-year-old Lynette Woods from Erin was arrested and charged for possession of property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule III substance.
Tyler Sweeney was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on September 26th, 2023. OPP says the other four accused remain in custody.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew man charged breaching probation, trespassing with drugsA 37-year-old from Renfrew is facing charges for breaching probation, trespassing, and being in possession of drugs after an unwanted person complaint was made to OPP on Bank Street North in the Town of Renfrew.
-
Local charged as OPP investigate break and enter in Madawaska Valley Twp.A local 41-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township is facing a charge of breaking and entering after Ontario Provincial Police were called to a residence on Dunn Street in the Township.
-
Citizen of the Year announced by Chamber of CommerceLong-time community supporter and volunteer Tom Russell has been named Citizen of the Year by The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce outstanding achievements and making a positive difference in the local community.
-
Known shoplifter arrested stealing lawn mower from local WalmartA local 53-year-old has been arrested and charged after he was caught stealing an electric lawnmower and police identified him as a known shoplifter who was wanted for a previous theft.
-
Local youth summit hosted by Planet Youth Lanark CountyYouth in Lanark County between grades 7 and 12 are encouraged to attend a Youth Summit on Wednesday, August 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Carleton Place. The focus of the day is for youth to share their perspectives and ideas.
-
Sexual assault charges laid after extensive investigation in Quinte WestA 44-year-old from Trenton is facing several charges after an extensive police investigation into a sexual assault in Quinte West.
-
13-year-old taken to hospital after ATV crash in Bonnechere ValleyOntario Provincial Police say a 13-year-old from Golden Lake had to be transported to the hospital by paramedics after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a tree on Zadow Road.
-
60-year-old charged with assault in North Algona Wilberforce Twp.An assault charge was laid in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce after Killaloe OPP responded to a distress call. Officers arrested and charged a 60-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation.
-
Car window smashed, several items stolen in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Twp.A purse and personal contents were stolen from a parked vehicle in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. Police say the car window was smashed in while the vehicle was parked on Kranz Road.