Five people arrested following break-and-enter investigation

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged five people following a break-and-enter investigation.

OPP explain that this incident took place on August 8th, 2023 shortly before 6:30 a.m. A call was made to the police, calling for officers on Mooney Road in regard to a break-and-enter. Officers arrived at the scene and the investigation led to the arrest of five people.

In a release, OPP named the people involved, 40-year-old James Hale from Milton, 40-year-old Benjamin Moffat from Puslinch, 45-year-old Brendan Woodhouse from Milton, and 31-year-old Tyler Sweeney from Puslinch, have all been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Additionally, 19-year-old Lynette Woods from Erin was arrested and charged for possession of property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule III substance.

Tyler Sweeney was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on September 26th, 2023. OPP says the other four accused remain in custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray