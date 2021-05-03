Five people arrested in drug trafficking investigation

A months-long drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of five people.

According to a press release, Kingston Police say the investigation started in the fall of 2020 under the name "Project Stokes" with a focus on what they call the "probationary member" of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Police say search warrants were executed on two people in central Kingston, and one warrant at the Outlaw MC Clubhouse in Wilton, Ont.

Officers say they found fentanyl, cocaine, suspected hydromorphone pills, digital scales, Canadian currency, prohibited weapons, rifles, body armour, and cell phones. Four vehicles were also seized.

Durham Regional Police also executed a search warrant relating to the investigation at an address in Whitby, Ont.

The following persons have been charged in connection with the investigation:

Anthony Straughan, 33 years of age, of Kingston, Ontario.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession of weapons dangerous

Carry concealed weapon

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Adam Allen, 36 years of age, of Kingston, Ontario

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Nuno Matos, 44 years of age, of Kingston, Ontario.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon x 5

Andres Castrelo, 30 years of age, of Whitby, Ontario.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Diana Ramgobin, 31 years of age, of Whitby, Ontario.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Kingston Police say approximately $400,000 worth of drugs, $120,000 of cash, and $250,000 worth of vehicles were seized during the investigation.