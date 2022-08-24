Five people arresting following drug trafficking bust in Trenton
A drug bust in Trenton ended in the arrest of five people and multiple charges laid. The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant along with the help of the OPP's Community Street Crime Unit and Emergency Response Teams, on August 17th, 2022. The search was conducted around 5:30 a,m. at a residence on McGill Street in Trenton.
Five people were arrested inside the residence, the officers conducting the search also seized a large quantity of drugs, cell phones, and other drug accessories. Among the drugs seized was suspected cocaine, the total value of the drugs was around $4600.
The five arrested were all from Trenton, they included 43-year-old Melanie Beaulieu, 65-year-old Timothy Joiner, 53-year-old Michael Labarge, 46-year-old Angela Read, and 36-year-old Ryan Pocknell. Each of the five has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Pocknell was also charged with two counts of Failing to Comply with a Release Order, he was held for a bail hearing on the following day, August, 18th. The other accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on September 12th.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
$20 rabies vaccines clinics return throughout Leed, Grenville, and Lanark Counties16 low-cost rabies vaccine clinics are making a return across Eastern Ontario with the help from the District Health Unit and veterinarians.
-
Board Chair Todd Lalonde not seeking re-election16-year Trustee with the CDSBEO, Todd Lalonde will not be seeking re-election as the Board Chair as he finishes his 6th term in the position.
-
Lansdowne, Ont man charged in historical sexual assault case with offences involving a minorJames Truesdell from Lansdowne Ontario is facing nine charges of sexual assault, including three counts of invitation to sexual touching of a minor
-
Card-Not-Present fraud stings Eastern Ontario businessesEastern Ontario businesses fall victim to Card-Not-Present fraud. As over the phone and online orders call for increased caution from business owners.
-
Killaloe OPP charge two impaired drivers in two weeksOPP charge two Madawaska Valley drivers with impaired driving within 11 days.
-
Possible disruptions from Iron Warrior 2022 in PetawawaThe 39th annual Iron Warrior competition is taking place on August 26th and 27th. Organizers warn of possible community disruptions during the competition says.
-
Open and free scrimmages from The Kingston Frontenacs training campOn September 1st and 2nd, the Kingston Frontenacs welcome the public to Leon's Centre for free scrimmages ahead of the start of the OHL season.
-
The second Annual Grayson Cup comes to Kingston in SeptemberThe Private Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, hosts the second Annual Grayson Cup in support of children and youth with physical disabilities.
-
Restoration has begun on Mohawk grave markers damaged 50 years agoA heritage project by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte looks to do right by their ancestors, restoring damaged grave markers.