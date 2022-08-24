Five people arresting following drug trafficking bust in Trenton

A drug bust in Trenton ended in the arrest of five people and multiple charges laid. The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant along with the help of the OPP's Community Street Crime Unit and Emergency Response Teams, on August 17th, 2022. The search was conducted around 5:30 a,m. at a residence on McGill Street in Trenton.

Five people were arrested inside the residence, the officers conducting the search also seized a large quantity of drugs, cell phones, and other drug accessories. Among the drugs seized was suspected cocaine, the total value of the drugs was around $4600.

The five arrested were all from Trenton, they included 43-year-old Melanie Beaulieu, 65-year-old Timothy Joiner, 53-year-old Michael Labarge, 46-year-old Angela Read, and 36-year-old Ryan Pocknell. Each of the five has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Pocknell was also charged with two counts of Failing to Comply with a Release Order, he was held for a bail hearing on the following day, August, 18th. The other accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on September 12th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray