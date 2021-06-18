Five people charged in drug bust in Prescott

Five people have been charged after a drug bust in Prescott.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police entered a drug investigation this month.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the CSCU executed a search warrant at a home on Part St. East in the Town of Prescott.

Police say they were able to locate multiple substances, as well as scales, mobile phones, and packaging materials for the use of trafficking.

Five people, including a youth, were charged for possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Four of the accused were held for a bail hearing that was set to be conducted by video in the City of Brockville.